Pride30: Gay couple fighting 43 years to have marriage recognized hasn't given up hope

As Chris Vogel and Richard North wade through mounds and mounds of paperwork relating to their marriage, North often quivers with frustration.

"Just relax, Rich," he tells himself. "I get very hyper."

North, 65, and Vogel, 70, have been fired up for more than four decades, pushing to have their marriage legally recognized by Manitoba and Canada.

The gay couple wed at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Winnipeg on Feb. 11, 1974 with a proclamation of bands.

Then came the fight of their lives.

"We were busy for the next 20 or 30 years doing everything we could possibly think of," said Vogel of their attempts to get the marriage recognized. "Marches and demonstrations were huge. Writing letters, publishing pamphlets and distributing them … a television program, a radio program."

Wading through newspaper clippings, letters to premiers past and present, human rights complaints, photos and poetry from years gone by, it’s clear the couple has put in the work.

Still, after same-sex marriage became legal in Manitoba in 2004 and in Canada in 2005, neither level of government would retroactively recognize their union.

Asked about their stances on retroactively recognizing the marriage this month, a provincial spokesperson said "only Parliament can retroactively change the definition of marriage as it existed prior to 1985."

A federal spokesperson avoided the question and didn’t return a subsequent request for comment. In a statement, Ian McLeod of the Department of Justice said the government "fully recognizes the historic challenges faced by the LGBTQ2 community, and the pioneering contributions that individuals like Chris Vogel and Richard North have made..."

"While we unfortunately cannot erase the injustices of the past, we are proud to work together with the LGBTQ2 community to promote equal rights and prevent discrimination based on sexual or gender identity," he said by email.

Vogel and North believe it’s the province’s responsibility to recognize their marriage and think an email from the premier to Vital Statistics could do the trick.

"It’s all so silly. It’s utterly trivial that the province refuses to simply do it," North said.

"It’s a couple of seconds of data entry," Vogel added.

"We fulfilled all of the legal requirements stipulated under the law. The only reason they won’t register it is because we are a same-sex couple. That’s discrimination," North said.

It’s unclear how retroactively recognizing Vogel and North's marriage could do any harm, a question both government spokespeople shirked.

The couple's next step is following up on their complaint with the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, which takes the province to task for inaction in their case.

With a federal apology to LGBTTQ people due this year, it’s possible retroactive recognition of same-sex marriages could be in the cards for Canada—though Prime Minister Trudeau’s LGBTQ2 advisor Randy Boissonnault declined to comment.

In the meantime, Vogel and North's marriage certificate remains on display at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights—a tribute to the first same-sex marriage to happen in Manitoba and a human rights battle that’s still brewing.

•••

What’s your favourite Pride moment?

Vogel: "I would say mine wasn’t especially a Pride, it was the (first gay liberation) march in 1974 with people from all over the country and there were guys in radical drag, men, women, all kinds of things. We walked down Portage Ave. and it was exactly like a Pride march except it was a march over the September long weekend to do with this National Gay Conference. That, to me, was the one I remember the most."

North: "Similarly, I’m kind of a pre-Pride person. It surprised me that Pride caught on … Pride doesn’t resonate for me in the way that it probably resonates for young people. Because the things that have the most personal significance for me were the things that we did when we were young—when homosexuality was far more taboo than it is now."

Why was Pride important 30 years ago?

Vogel: "Public education was critical. But I think for people ... to be at a Pride parade, that was extremely therapeutic—for them, for the other people that were in the march and for everybody on the sidewalks. There were tons of people and these days, they’re from banks and community colleges, churches and everything. It was a very powerful statement and it still is.”

North: "It’s no coincidence that 30 years ago the first big Pride event in Winnipeg happened after there was (gay and lesbian) human rights protection (legislated by the province). Homosexuals can often pass in a way that if you’re a member of a racial minority, you can’t. And that’s what people did. They were in the closet. When you aren’t afraid of losing your job, it’s a lot easier to come out of the closet. Having skeletons in the closet implies something shameful and homosexuality was the love that dare not speak its name.”

Why is Pride important now?

Vogel: "Not everybody’s out yet. (Going to Pride) is one of the things they do, or go and look at a festival at The Forks or something. And especially as the specifically gay venues are closing down—because everybody does everything on the Internet and they don’t need them anymore—nevertheless having big social events (is important)."