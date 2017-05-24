Manitoba summer forecast looking 'cooler than average': Weather Network

Manitoba has drawn a "short straw" this year with one of the coolest summer weather outlooks in the Canadian forecast, according to The Weather Network.

Meteorologist Michael Carter said the province’s temperatures are expected to be below normal, though precipitation levels look staid.

"It does look like Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario have really drawn the short straw this year in terms of the summer forecast, especially for folks who do like the warm temperatures," he said.

Winnipeg’s long-term average daytime high is 23 C in June, 26 C in July and 25.5 C in August, according to The Weather Network.

Carter said to expect temperatures to average below those typical numbers, but that doesn't mean Manitobans need to pull out the parkas just yet.

"We’re not looking at fall or winter-like temperatures by any stretch of the imagination, but just a bit cooler on average," he said.

As for summertime showers, Carter predicted "typical amounts of daytime showers and thunderstorms, with occasional heavy downpours."

He said June is often Winnipeg’s rainiest month with a long-term average of 90 mm of precipitation. July boasts about 80 mm on average, while August drops down to 77 mm.

Carter’s main takeaway for Manitobans was to milk the warm summer days for all their worth.