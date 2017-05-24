Steven Fletcher criticizes his own government's bill in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — A former federal cabinet minister who is now a government backbencher in Manitoba may be in hot water after criticizing his own government's bill.

Steven Fletcher has spoken out against a proposed law that would create a new Crown agency to promote energy efficiency.

He has tied up two legislature committee meetings on the bill, and spent hours asking questions and voicing concerns.

Premier Brian Pallister says he has spoken with Fletcher, but will not go into detail about what was said.

Pallister says caucus discipline is best dealt with internally, and while he has no plans to remove Fletcher from the Progressive Conservative caucus now, the future depends on Fletcher's conduct.