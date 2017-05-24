Access denied: Winnipeg council split over staff briefings

City council was divided during its monthly meeting this week – largely over the question of whether or not it has an inherent divide.

Increasingly, councillors who are not members of the executive policy committee (EPC) have been voicing frustration over their lack of access to information when compared to members of that inner circle.

On Wednesday, two motions that would change what council as a whole can access--one for EPC exclusive briefings, the other for senior administrators themselves--were introduced and then, after some debate, defeated by a majority vote.

Lukes' motion, the source of the most consternation, would have required senior officials to comply promptly with councillor requests for information about reports in advance of meetings.

The current policy is to release reports 96 hours before the meeting at which it will be presented; Lukes, who McNeil told is not entitled to anything more than a phone call with city staff, would have liked to add a clause requiring administration to meet with councillors if requested within that time period, which sometimes falls on weekends.

She said she was pursuing access EPC members already have, adding it's "extremely disappointing" that she and others "are being denied access to the directors."

Seven of her council colleagues agreed with their votes, but eight, including the mayor and five voting EPC members, did not.

The same was true of Coun. Shawn Dobson's motion, which would have called for McNeil to ensure "all members of council are included in any briefings provided to EPC."

He said those kinds of motions are often defeated by an EPC member voting bloc, as was the case in March when a motion to give councillors more than 30 minutes notice on media releases failed, or in October when a motion for all members of relevant committees to be briefed on issues raised to the EPC chair also failed.

Former city councillor Garth Steek also weighed in, suggesting that the city's governance model is flawed.

Speaking to a motion Coun. Janice Lukes would introduce later--one to improve councillor access to senior administrators--Steek railed on Mayor Brian Bowman and chief administrative officer Doug McNeil.

He said it was "profoundly wrong" of them to leave some councillors so out of the loop that they would even consider such a motion.

Bowman said it was "unfortunate" council spent as much time dealing with Steek's comments and Lukes' motion as they did, adding he encouraged both Lukes and McNeil to meet and handle the issue professionally.

"Its incumbent upon all of us to demonstrate the professionalism we seek," Bowman said, adding he's heard examples of "very abusive messages" left for city staff by certain councillors.

Veteran councillor Jenny Gerbasi backed the mayor's comments, saying collaboration in city hall is "massively improved from the last 10 years."

"There's been signficiant improvements in the information we get as a non-EPC councillor, and I am speaking as a non-EPC councillor," she said.

Bowman also dismissed any notion of a divide between EPC and non-EPC councillors by pointing to openness and transparency initiatives in city hall like live-streaming EPC meetings.

Bowman said he wants to see "as much information flowing as possible to all members of council," and he believes "all members of council have that ability to affect positive change."

One motion council didn't get to Wednesday that will likely revive a similar debate next month is Coun. Russ Wyatt's pursuit of a city governance model review.

He said Wednesday that it doesn't specify a solution to the ongoing friction in city hall, but at least it outlines a potential process to change things so the experience of all councillors can be drawn upon equally.