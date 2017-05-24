Winnipeg councillor wants ticketing on holidays to end
Coun. Shawn Dobson wants the city to stop penalizing drivers for exceeding 30 km/h in school zones when school's out.
Speed enforcement in school zones when school’s out is a “cash grab,” according to one city councillor.
Before Wednesday’s council meeting, Coun. Shawn Dobson introduced a motion to amend the city’s reduced school zone by-law by adding “with the exception of Holidays” to the Monday to Friday 30 km/h restriction.
Dobson said he was driving through a school zone on Victoria Day when he passed an SUV with an enforcement camera inside, which didn’t sit right with him.
“Everyone knows it is a holiday and there is no school. And yet, here is someone taking pictures and those unlucky enough will be getting a ticket in the mail,” Dobson said.
To him, the entire purpose of reducing speeds near schools is “to protect the children” when going to and from school.
“It doesn’t apply during the summer, it never has, they’re not going to school,” he said. “They’re also not going to school during Spring break, during Christmas break, Victoria Day, all these school holidays—so how can we ticket?”
His amendment wouldn’t change signs, and he explained he’s fine with Winnipeggers following them and driving slower if they don’t know holidays are excluded.
He doesn't want a debate on speed, it’s only the holiday ticketing that he wants to end.
“Handing out tickets when there is no school is simply a cash grab,” Dobson said.
