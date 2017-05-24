News / Winnipeg

Man stabs woman, steals car from passerby who tried to help

Winnipeg police say the 20-year-old woman was stabbed early Tuesday. Her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

WINNIPEG — A man has been charged with attempted murder in a stabbing and car theft.

Winnipeg police say early Tuesday a 20-year-old woman was stabbed.

A passerby tried to help the woman, but a man armed with a knife chased him off and then stole the passerby's vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical, unstable condition, but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The accused was arrested on Highway 10 near the U.S. border.

Junior Sesay, who is 21, is facing several charges.

 

