Man stabs woman, steals car from passerby who tried to help

WINNIPEG — A man has been charged with attempted murder in a stabbing and car theft.

Winnipeg police say early Tuesday a 20-year-old woman was stabbed.

A passerby tried to help the woman, but a man armed with a knife chased him off and then stole the passerby's vehicle.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical, unstable condition, but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The accused was arrested on Highway 10 near the U.S. border.