Winnipeg police investigate downtown stabbing death
A 22-year-old man was found outside an apartment block.
Police are seeking the public's help investigating a stabbing death in downtown Winnipeg.
A 22-year-old man died in hospital Tuesday after succumbing to "what appeared to be an upper-body stab wound," according to a police press release.
Emergency crews responded to the call just after 3 p.m. They found the man outside an apartment in the 300 block of Kennedy Street.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident are asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
