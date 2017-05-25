300 with health problems to leave Manitoba First Nation due to forest fire

RED SUCKER LAKE, Man. — The Canadian Red Cross says at least 300 with health problems are leaving their homes due to a forest fire near their Manitoba community.

The blaze was burning Thursday near Red Sucker Lake First Nation.

The Red Cross says those with health issues that could be aggravated by the fire were being taken to Thompson, where they will meet with Red Cross teams and be cared for.

The plan is to eventually take people to Winnipeg to wait until the fire is less of a health hazard.

The support is part of an agreement between the Canadian Red Cross and the federal government to provide disaster assistance to Manitoba First Nations.

Red Sucker Lake First Nation is 535 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

“Our team will ensure the evacuees receive the assistance they need during this trying time,” said Shawn Feely with Canadian Red Cross.