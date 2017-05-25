Fog off, mosquitos: Five things to know about Winnipeg’s new bug-killer

Winnipeg is officially changing up its mosquito-fighting arsenal, now that federal regulators have given the green-light on a new (buzz)killer.

Winnipeg and most of Canada had used malathion as its adulticide of choice—that’s an insecticide for killing adult mosquitos—since roughly the 1950s, but it fell out of favour after health organizations highlighted environmental drawbacks.

Last summer, Health Canada told Winnipeg to stop using the malathion it had stockpiled, and the waiting game for an appropriate replacement began.

In 2015, the city had been involved with the testing of a reduced-risk alternative produced by Bayer Crop Science called DeltaGard 20EW, which makes use of a different adulticide called deltamethrin.

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) approved DeltaGard for mosquito fogging on May 19.

Within hours of its approval, Winnipeg placed an order for 8,000 litres.

Metro asked Winnipeg’s Insect Control Branch Manager Ken Nawolsky to share some of the top reasons why he’s happy to make the change.

It’s effective

Nawolsky said real-world testing in 2015 – both in Winnipeg and the U.S. – found DeltaGard to be highly effective. “The efficacy was 98-per-cent control for up to 90 metres, which is very, very good,” he explained. “That means 98 per cent of the mosquitos were controlled (in that range)… it’s as effective or more effective than malathion.”

It’s not smelly

When the city fogged using malathion, trucks left a putrid trail of skunky garlic musk in their wake, DeltaGard doesn’t have the same problem. “One of the first things people will notice is the product does not have a smell, it’s odourless,” Nawolsky said. He explained it has a shorter half-life than malathion, so dissipates more quickly in the air, and has less of a chance of being carried by the wind.

It’s kinder to wildlife

The PMRA’s report noted DeltaGard is “not expected to cause harm to animal populations, bees, beneficial insects (or) aquatic life” if used as intended (in low amounts, in evenings when bees are less active). Nawolsky said part of the reason it is considered safer is that the formula requires smaller doses than other pesticides. “It’s approximately 1/6 of the amount used compared to malathion," he said.

It’s safer for people

Compared to malathion, which the World Health Organization suspects could be “probably carcinogenic to humans,” deltamethrin is safer for human exposure if used as intended. Nawolsky said it’s not considered a carcinogen, it’s not genotoxic or mutagenic, and it isn’t easily absorbed through skin. He thinks that may mean fewer people will register for buffer zones. “Until there is a (control) program announced we won’t know if there is a change in attitude towards this product, but my feeling is there will probably be a slight decrease,” he said.

Price is right

DeltaGard is actually twice as expensive than malathion, “but there is a trade-off” Nawolsky said. “With newer, safer products, the cost is higher,” he said. But still, DeltaGard came at a higher cost within reason. A city report comparing alternatives noted another alternative product, PyrocideULV could cost up to $500,000 for a single application, compared to $200,000 for DeltaGard. Winnipeg’s 8000 litres, once labelled properly, shipped and received, will be sufficient for up to four city-wide treatments, at a cost of $51.95 per litre.

The buzz about this year's mosquito season

Despite the shiny new product on its way, adult mosquito control isn't on the city's radar for the immediate future.

Nawolsky said current trap counts and all other indicators tell him this could be a good summer, which for anyone with blood in their veins means fewer mosquitos than last year.

"So far soo good, we haven't had very significant rain–the most was approximately 15 mm, and where there is standing water we're actively treating it," he said, noting the larvaciding program to control mosquitos before they are adults has been mostly successful this year.

"Barring significant rains we're looking favourable," Nawolsky said.