Nelly Furtado, Burnt Project 1 to play National Aboriginal Day in Winnipeg

Nelly Furtado is coming to Winnipeg for what’s being dubbed the largest National Aboriginal Day celebration in history.

Eight cities across Canada are gearing up for the massive coast-to-coast Aboriginal Day Live festivities June 21 – a pre-party to the country’s big 150th anniversary bash.

In Winnipeg, Furtado will join Juno Award-winning Burnt Project 1, Inuit “throat boxer” Nelson Tagoona and francophone pop musician Daniel Roa, among others.

The musicians are among 70 music and television big-names that were unveiled Thursday, including Iskwe, Radio Radio, and Daniel Lanois.