Pride30: Red River College staff teach LGBTQ awareness with new course

As Red River College staff, Bradley West and Nora Sobel wanted to find an education tool to tackle gender and sexuality issues on campus.

So the duo co-developed an online course to make diversity education more accessible for all staff and students. The Gender and Sexual Diversity Awareness course launched last fall and the pair recently received a school leadership award for their work.

“As a member of the community, as well as an advocate and activist, I knew the powerful role that education and awareness plays in supporting change,” said West, the school’s diversity initiatives coordinator, who identifies as queer. “A course like this is an invaluable tool for enhancing understanding and awareness that will exist for years to come.”

So far, it has been a hit, he said.

“Already, we have seen hundreds of staff, faculty and students take part in the course,” he said. “For some, it has been the first time they ever encountered discussions like this that are open, respectful, accepting of and celebrating differences and similarities. This is about all of us, not just some of us.”

West who oversees the LGBTQ Initiative, which provides educational opportunities and resources for people to better understand diversity in the college, said there was a demand for more training and workshops.

Sobel, a proud ally to the LGBTQ community and manager of the school’s diversity and intercultural services, came up with the idea and applied for the funding that made the online course possible.

Rainbow Resource Centre, Klinic, EGALE, The Canadian Association of the Trans Health Providers and a few international organizations also weighed in.

The course is offered in six 50-minutes modules, and covers topics such as the history of Pride and LGBTQ rights; manifestations of homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, heterosexism; and more.

Favourite Pride moment?

BW: Wow, there as so many in my 22 years of attending Prides here and afar. One of the ones that stand out the most is getting to meet and watch the Vancouver Pride Parade with Gilbert Baker, the creator of the Pride Flag. I was the inaugural President of the Fierte Canada Pride. Meeting Gilbert was so momentous for me, he is like our Betsy Ross, and he was so charming and down to earth. To watch one of our largest Pride parades with the man who gave us our rainbow flag was deeply moving.

NS: Pride 2013 was the second time that Red River College participated in the Pride parade. That year, we had a group of over 60 volunteers representing the college, including students, staff, faculty, and family members, and we all walked proudly along the parade route featuring Red River College red T-shirts and carrying Rainbow flags and a large College banner. And we were so proud that Red River College was named "Best Walking Group."

Why do you think Pride was important 30 years ago?

BW: Pride was about the personal and the political – it was about claiming space and place for us, who are gender and sexually diverse, to say, "We are here, and we will not shrink back into the darkness of invisibility in order for the rest of you to be comfortable. We have a right to our own stories, spaces and places." It is about human rights.

NS: To stand proud for our story, our friend’s story, our brother’s story, our neighbour’s story, to write our own stories together.

Why do you think Pride is important today?

BW: It is important today for all those same reasons. It is critical that we don’t forget where it is we began. I happen to be Jewish as well, and we know as a community that our legal rights can be taken away with a stroke of pen. Our lives can change drastically in a very short amount of time, therefore we must remain ever vigilant. I believe firmly that diversity is our strength and inclusion is our security. Pride is one way that we can come together as a broader community to celebrate those differences and similarities.