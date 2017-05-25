News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police ID victim of downtown daylight stabbing

A 22-year-old man was found with an upper-body stab wound on Kennedy St. Tuesday.

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a daylight stabbing that happened downtown this week.

Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jarso Boku Ano was found with an upper-body stab wound.

The 22-year-old man was located outside an apartment block in the 300 block of Kennedy St. and rushed to hospital in critical condition. He has since died from his injuries. 

The homicide unit continues to investigate and asks anyone with information to call them at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

