Winnipeg police make third arrest tied to February homicide

Winnipeg police have made a third arrest this week connected to a North End homicide case from nearly four months ago.

On Feb. 6 around 11:15 p.m., officers found Canon Franklin Beardy, 28, in the 500 block of Magnus Ave. with "multiple serious injuries," they said in a news release. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

The homicide unit arrested a first suspect in the case 10 days later. The 14-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder.

On March 23, police arrested a second suspect, a 16-year-old boy. He was also charged with second-degree murder, among a number of other offences.