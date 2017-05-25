Winnipeg police make third arrest tied to February homicide
Two minors and a 20-year-old man are being charged with second-degree murder.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police have made a third arrest this week connected to a North End homicide case from nearly four months ago.
On Feb. 6 around 11:15 p.m., officers found Canon Franklin Beardy, 28, in the 500 block of Magnus Ave. with "multiple serious injuries," they said in a news release. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.
The homicide unit arrested a first suspect in the case 10 days later. The 14-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder.
On March 23, police arrested a second suspect, a 16-year-old boy. He was also charged with second-degree murder, among a number of other offences.
On Thursday, police found a third suspect, Joshua Leclerc, 20. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and breach of recognizance.
Most Popular
-
Halifax driver hits reverse instead of drive as car ends up perched against retaining wall
-
Deadmau5 to headline free outdoor concert on Halifax Common for Canada Day
-
This police officer is calling out bike lane blockers on Twitter
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter