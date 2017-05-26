Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Walk through these doors

Winnipeg is throwing its doors open for a free public event to highlight the city’s rich built heritage. On May 27-28, Doors Open Winnipeg will invite the public into 90 buildings of architectural, historical and cultural significance.That number is rounded out by new additions to the annual event, including The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Minto Armoury, Robinson Building, downtown Hudson’s Bay store, Gordon King Memorial United Church and others. Information on all of the participating properties and tours can be found at doorsopenwinnipeg.ca.

An ode to Canada’s greatest musicians

Eleanor McCain is giving a musical gift to Canada for the country’s 150th anniversary. The ECMA-nominated singer is touring her sixth studio album, True North: The Canadian Songbook, at Centennial Concert Hall. Backed by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, McCain will cover songs by Canadian greats like Leonard Cohen, Neil Young, Gordon Lightfoot and Joni Mitchell. You can catch the show May 26 and 27 at 8 p.m. and May 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25.

Pride launch

Pride Winnipeg’s big 30th anniversary bash launches this weekend, with flag raisings, pow wows, a rooftop patio party at the MTS Centre, art shows and more. There will be tons of events over the 10-day festival, all culminating with the parade on Sunday, June 4. A complete line-up is available at www.pridewinnipeg.com.

Book sale for prisoners

If you love diving into a bin of used books (or a tray of freshly-baked cookies), then hit up the Book and Bake Sale at 823 Ellice Ave. The icing on the proverbial (or not-so-proverbial) cake: All proceeds will go towards supporting two volunteer-run groups that run services for people in Manitoba’s jails and prisons (the Manitoba Library Association's Prison Library Committee, which offers library programs and Bar None, which provides free rides for people looking to visit loved ones in jail or prison). That’s between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

