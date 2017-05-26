Pickup rear-ends stopped school bus southeast of Winnipeg; no injuries
KLEEFELD, Man. — Police say a teen is facing charges after a school bus stopped to pick up some children was rear-ended by a pickup truck southeast of Winnipeg.
St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP say it happened on Highway 52 and Honey Lane Road, about three kilometres northwest of Kleefeld, Man.
The bus had pulled over on the shoulder of the road with its flashing lights on and stop sign extended.
Police say another vehicle stopped behind the bus, then a pickup truck drove onto the shoulder of the highway and was attempting to pass the stopped vehicle when it rear-ended the school bus.
There were 20 children on the bus at the time and police say all were evaluated by EMS at the scene and at Kleefeld School and no injuries were reported.
A 19-year-old man from Grunthal, Man., was treated for minor injuries and is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act.
