News / Winnipeg

Photos: Pride Winnipeg kicks off 30th anniversary with flag raising, two-spirit pow wow

The 10-day festival started Friday with a rainbow flag raising at city hall, followed by Canada's first two-spirit pow wow at The Forks.

Pride Winnipeg president Jonathan Niemczak, Mayor Brian Bowman and Randy Boissonnault, MP for Edmonton Centre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's special advisor on LGBT2SQ issues, were among the flag raising delegation at city hall Friday.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

At least 100 people (and animals) turned up at city hall Friday to witness the rainbow flag raising kicking off Pride Winnipeg.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

The rainbow flag will fly outside city hall for the duration of Pride Winnipeg's 10 days of festivities.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

The first-ever two-spirit pow wow happened at The Forks Friday afternoon.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

A drum circle played and sang a welcoming song to start the pow wow.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

Dancers big and small wore regalia and showed off their skills.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

A young dancer shows off her moves at the two-spirit pow wow.

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski/Metro

