‘Disappointing:’ Winnipeg police chief, councillor at odds over new station home
The preferred site of the station is at Old Exhibition Grounds, where the North Winnipeg Nomads football club plays.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg’s police chief is accusing a city councillor of “needlessly inflaming” the debate over the future home of a new police station.
The city has yet to officially pick the site of the district three station, but a proposed plot of land at the Charlie Krupp Stadium – home of the North Winnipeg Nomads football club – is already grounds for debate between chief Danny Smyth and Coun. Ross Eadie.
In an emailed statement Thursday, Eadie slammed the plan as failing to factor in the costs of a new stadium for the Nomads, including the “active transportation needs” for the west side of the Red River.
Also, the Nomads may be left homeless, noted Eadie.
“The Nomads football club provides an important prevention service to young people in the Lord Selkirk Community Committee area,” he wrote. “The Nomads do more than focus on football skills. They build team and community skills that go to preventing the youth from getting involved in crime. While the WPS provide some very essential proactive policing efforts, the main reason for a police station is response to crime and emergency situations.”
The new police station would cost the city $23 million. While the Charlie Krupp Stadium – located at the Old Exhibition Grounds on McPhillips Street – is the preferred site, Smyth said it’s too big for the station. They are still working out the best way to use that property, he said in an emailed response on Friday.
“Before we could even begin on this consultation process, it was circumvented by unfortunate and disappointing remarks by Councillor Ross Eadie that needlessly inflamed the situation,” he wrote. “All stakeholders have my word, that before any decision is reached, their voices will be heard, and their concerns taken into consideration,” he wrote.
Most Popular
-
Video: Trump chastises NATO then 'shoves' the PM of Montenegro out of his way
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Dartmouth
-
Police lay attempted murder charge after vehicle pedestrian collision in Dartmouth
-
My daily commute by bike turned me into a witness of a truly tragic event
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter