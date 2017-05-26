‘Disappointing:’ Winnipeg police chief, councillor at odds over new station home

Winnipeg’s police chief is accusing a city councillor of “needlessly inflaming” the debate over the future home of a new police station.

The city has yet to officially pick the site of the district three station, but a proposed plot of land at the Charlie Krupp Stadium – home of the North Winnipeg Nomads football club – is already grounds for debate between chief Danny Smyth and Coun. Ross Eadie.

In an emailed statement Thursday, Eadie slammed the plan as failing to factor in the costs of a new stadium for the Nomads, including the “active transportation needs” for the west side of the Red River.

Also, the Nomads may be left homeless, noted Eadie.

“The Nomads football club provides an important prevention service to young people in the Lord Selkirk Community Committee area,” he wrote. “The Nomads do more than focus on football skills. They build team and community skills that go to preventing the youth from getting involved in crime. While the WPS provide some very essential proactive policing efforts, the main reason for a police station is response to crime and emergency situations.”

The new police station would cost the city $23 million. While the Charlie Krupp Stadium – located at the Old Exhibition Grounds on McPhillips Street – is the preferred site, Smyth said it’s too big for the station. They are still working out the best way to use that property, he said in an emailed response on Friday.