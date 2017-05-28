Police allowed in pride parade, but LGBTQ groups want better relationship

Winnipeg police will be welcome in the Winnipeg Pride Festival’s annual parade this year, but not in uniform, and the LGBTQ community wants to have a talk, too.

Organizer Jonathan Niemczak said the decision, which stemmed from an online survey, was “as collaborative as possible.”

Out of 600 respondents, Pride Winnipeg found nearly one-third of people “wanted no police involvement… or requested that police do not participate in uniform.”

Another third were comfortable with uniformed officers, but wanted a firm commitment from the police force to improve their relationship with the LGTBQ community, and the final roughly 33 per cent had no strong view.

As well, on Friday, a joint statement from Pride Winnipeg and other groups benefitting LGBTQ people locally announced an advocacy effort to “bring positive change to the police relationship with the community.”

Actions identified by survey respondents and supported by Pride Winnipeg include:

1. Increasing awareness and training amongst WPS officers relating to LGBTTQ* and intersectionality with other oppressed groups.

o Objective: meaningful action to improve the culture within the WPS leading to more consistent positive officer relations with LGBTTQ* individuals.

1. Greater, year-round engagement between the WPS and the LGBTTQ* community, especially with groups that are traditionally socially excluded. This includes engaging leaders and groups within the Queer and Trans People of Colour, Indigenous and Two-Sprit, Transgender, Non-Binary, and Queer Youth populations to work toward relationship building so that community members can connect directly where possible with WPS.

o Objective: building positive, long-term relationships with groups that have indicated having the highest rates of negative lived experience with the WPS.

2. Taking a more active role in consulting and listening to the views, concerns and suggestions of the LGBTTQ* community on an ongoing basis and taking appropriate action in response.

o Objective: ongoing, year-round dialogue between the LGBTTQ* community and the WPS in order to uncover further issues, identify concrete actions to address them and update on progress in improving the relationship.

Pride Winnipeg, Queer People of Colour Winnipeg, Two-Spirited People of Manitoba, Like That @ Sunshine House and QueerView Winnipeg said they are united in their goal to advocate for the Winnipeg Police Service to “hold meaningful consultations with the LGBTTQ community.”