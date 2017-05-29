Pride30: Carla Taylor brings two-spirit knowledge and decolonization to Pride events

While Carla Taylor helps others heal at Pride events through smudging, the process is also helping her find her roots.

"I sort of consider this my own personal decolonization process," Taylor said Friday after smudging around city hall as the rainbow flag was raised, kicking off 10 days of Pride Winnipeg celebrations.

"I wasn’t necessarily raised within the language, within the culture, within the teachings. And having to come to that on my own, it feels good to start to now connect with other two-spirit people in the community and to be learning from them,” she said. “And to recognize within the LGBTQ community that I can also work on reclaiming my heritage."

Taylor is originally from Selkirk and has lived in Winnipeg for the last 17 years.

The 38-year-old identifies as two-spirit and her father’s family has roots in Fisher River Cree Nation.

She began seeking out more Indigenous knowledge in her late 20s, with help from a mentor and a Lakota elder. Three years ago, she was gifted with her spirit name: Two Turtle Woman.

The name connotes striking a balance between genders, spiritual worlds and land and water. It’s also a nod to traditional turtle medicine, which Taylor is learning more about as she studies to become an osteopath.

Currently an athletic therapist, she runs her own downtown business, Revolution Wellness Centre.

For the next week, Taylor will be juggling work with becoming more involved in Pride, where she believes there's a need for more awareness surrounding intersectionality.

"The Pride movement, even to me, it seemed like, 'What do we need this for?' even as of two years ago," Taylor said.

"And now it’s come more to my attention, especially following (the 2016 nightclub shooting in) Orlando, that we really do have a large chunk of our population that still needs our support and needs the advocacy. Pride still needs to be political."

•••

What's your favourite Pride moment?

"I think my favourite moment was at Steinbach Pride last summer. The vigil held in Steinbach following the Orlando shootings was so tense and really showed a divided community. It was beautiful and affirming to see so many members of the LGBTTQ community and our allies show up to promote love and acceptance."

Why was Pride important 30 years ago?

"Members of the community were subject to a great deal of discrimination, intimidation, violence, and oppression because of their sexual orientation. Pride allowed people the chance to stand together to fight back against these injustices, and to find community and visibility that was nearly non-existent at that time."

Why is Pride important today?