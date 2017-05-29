Manitoba man falls out of pickup, dies when it reverses over him

CROSS LAKE, Man. — Mounties in Manitoba are investigating after a man was killed after being run over by a pickup truck.

Police say it happened Saturday afternoon during a drop-off at a home in Cross Lake, a community only accessible by air.

There were five passengers and a driver in the pickup, but no one knew there was a man lying in the box of the truck.

When the pickup stopped to drop someone off, the man in the box stood up and when the pickup moved again, he fell out.

The pickup backed up and ran over the man.

The 47-year-old man was rushed to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.