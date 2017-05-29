RCMP finds Manitoba driver ejected from car

A 26-year-old Ste. Agathe man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries last week after he was ejected from his pickup truck.

Manitoba RCMP say an officer was patrolling Highway 75, just north of border-town Emerson, on Wednesday just before midnight when he encountered a pickup truck in the ditch near Provincial Road 210. The officer found the driver lying on the road, unconscious, and started administering CPR while waiting for emergency crews.

Following an investigation, police say the driver was speeding when he lost control and rolled into the ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from his vehicle. It's still unknown if alcohol was a factor.