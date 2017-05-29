Less air time: Winnipeg police helicopter flew fewer hours in 2016

It’s not a bird, or a plane, it’s AIR 1, the Winnipeg police helicopter, but last year Winnipeggers didn’t look up to see it as often as usual.

The police service's flight operations unit (FOU) released its 2016 annual report Monday, which showed AIR 1 spent 732.8 hours in the air in 2016, down 27 per cent from 1007.1 hours logged in 2015.

Flight crews recorded the previous yearly low of 901 hours in 2014, after the chopper was in the sky for 986.2, 983.5 and 976.5 hours in 2013, 2012 and 2011 respectively.

Monday’s report noted 168.5 hours of flight time were “lost due to weather, maintenance and staffing,” which represents an 18-per-cent increase over lost time for the same reasons in 2015, and explains 2016’s lower flight hour tally.

A 35-per-cent decrease in calls for service being responded to by air between 2015 and 2016 was also a contributing factor.

At least some of AIR 1’s time in the shop in 2016 was for the replacement of its infrared video camera system, used for spotting bodies hiding in shadows and helping police locate suspects.

The chopper’s pre-existing camera became inoperable in August 2016 “by way of wear and tear,” according to a prepared statement.

While it was broken, the flight crew relied on a loaner camera from the Edmonton Police Service until a replacement was purchased for $483,370.

AIR 1 also lost flight time after hitting the 5,000-hour mark in June, requiring a gear box replacement. Further unscheduled mainteinace all but grounded AIR 1 in August 2016, when it flew for just over 10 hours.

Despite lower flight hours, when responding to 1,406 events to provide assistance, AIR 1 helped identify or apprehend 175 persons of interest.

“If it were not for AIR 1, these apprehensions could not occur at the time,” the annual report said.

Issues with AIR 1

Noise complaints have fallen annually, from a high of 20 complaints in 2011 down to just one in 2016.

And the “lone noise complaint" that occurred in 2016 was determined to have occurred at a time when AIR 1 was not flying.

While fewer people have an issue with the FOU, they have a couple of issues with Winnipeggers.

Firstly, they saw a “marked increase in incidents of UAV” or drones. A Winnipeg police partnership with NAV Canada, Transport Canada and other stakeholders was struck to find solutions, and the FOU became the lead investigator locally for criminal investigations into UAV usage.

Secondly, lasers continue to target AIR 1 and other aircraft. AIR 1 was targeted twice. An arrest was made in one of those cases.

The chopper was purchased for $3.5 million in 2010 and according to data on the city’s website, is used for a wide range of service calls, especially domestic violence disturbances, traffic stops and reports of suspicious persons.

Currently, the province covers the operating costs of the chopper. Here's a breakdown of the yearly operational unit costs billed to Manitoba:

• 2011: $1,196,693.90

• 2012: $1,327,590.33

• 2013: $1,515,820.85

• 2014: $1,752,514.89

• 2015: $1,804,522.84