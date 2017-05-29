Lights, cameras, 90-seconds of action: Short films emerge from underground film fest

Ninety seconds hardly seems like enough time for movie credits to roll – let alone an entire plot to play out – but the quickest films remain the most popular part of the Winnipeg Underground Film Festival.

For the past five years, the festival’s “90 Second” has offered fertile ground for emerging filmmakers.

The block program of short films, each one-and-a-half minutes in length, as the name suggests, is screening June 2 at the Rachel Browne Theatre.

WUFF cofounder and co-director Aaron Zeghers says the idea came from the Winnipeg Film Group, which discontinued the exercise.

“(Winnipeg Film Group) still does the One Take Super 8 event and the 48 Hour Film contest,” Zeghers says. “They stopped doing the similar 90 Second a couple years before WUFF started, and we decided to resurrect it.”

Zeghers says the 90 Second has remained one of the festival’s most popular screenings since it offers a diverse selection of films in a short time.

“It’s a good primer for people who aren’t as familiar with experimental cinema and want to get a sense of what it’s like,” Zeghers says. “If you don’t like a film, the next one is coming in 90 seconds.”

Zeghers says the 90 Second is also a great exercise for emerging artists.

“We wanted to encourage local filmmakers to make new work for the festival,” Zeghers says. “It’s a great opportunity to make work, have a deadline and create something short that doesn’t necessarily cost too much money.”

Local video artist Jaz Papadopoulos, whose work will appear in the 90 Second this year for the second time, says that the short format is very conducive to experimentation.

“It’s so low-risk,” Papadopoulos says. “90 seconds is a totally attainable goal. That’s what drew me to the festival in the first place and enabled me to make my first video. I knew it made me willing to just try it out and see what happened.”

Zeghers agrees that the short running time encourages more interesting work.

“Because it’s so short, you almost don’t have time to make a narrative film,” Zeghers says. “You can take a lot of liberties and make something abstract.”