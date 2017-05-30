Flooding has closed Hudson Bay Railway track in northern Manitoba
WINNIPEG — Extreme flooding has forced the closure of the Hudson Bay Railway track in northern Manitoba.
Omnitrax says the track was damaged between Gillam and Churchill.
The Denver-based company says in a news release that sections of the track and road bed are still under water.
Railway personnel are still assessing the damage.
The flooding was caused by the spring thaw.
(CTV Winnipeg)
