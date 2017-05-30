Winnipeg labour talks loom ahead of Canada Summer Games

How city workers vote next week could impact Winnipeg’s summer in the spotlight, as the city's largest union may choose to strike.

On June 6, members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 500 will gather to discuss the most recent compensation and benefits offer from the city.

A rejection would trigger an automatic strike mandate, after which 5,070 employees, including park staff, maintenance workers, and recreation centre employees would walk off the job within weeks of the Canada Summer Games kicking off at the end of July.

CUPE has been without a contract since Christmas, but on June 7 they’ll decide to either accept or reject the deal on the table.

Mayor Brian Bowman did not say he was concerned about that strike potential on Tuesday, despite how it might affect the city’s ability to host the games.

“Right now we are very focused on negotiating a settlement… those negotiations are ongoing and we are going to continue doing that,” he said. “We need to do that, regardless of what events may or may not be happening in the city on any given summer.”

Bowman’s priority was honouring the process and keeping “bargaining at the negotiating table,” but he also offered some insight into the offer workers will consider next week by referencing the contract that was recently negotiated successfully with Winnipeg firefighters.

That four-year agreement came with a 1.8-per-cent wage increase in the first year, and two-per-cent increases thereafter.

“I believe we got a good deal for taxpayers and a good deal for the valuable employees of that bargaining unit,” Bowman said. “The approach that we are taking to the other collective agreements, including CUPE, are just that.”

In 2005, the City of Regina was in a similar position and facing a possible labour interruption with the games fast approaching.