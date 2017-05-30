Council notebook: Transit safety advanced, school zones unchanged, U-Pass exemptions pending

Winnipeg’s Infrastructure and Public Works Committee (IRPW) dealt with several important files Tuesday, including the first steps towards implementing new transit safety measures.

Transit safety

The committee unanimously supported a number of new transit safety measures, Tuesday.

The committee referred four recommended improvements to the 2018 budget process, including the hiring of five new full time employees to provide a security presence on buses and crack down on fare evasion.

The concept that garnered the most support, however, was the formation of a new transit advisory committee (TAC), which will evaluate other improvements with the appropriate stakeholders. Winnipeg is one of the last major Canadian cities to form a TAC.

School zones

A motion to alter signs and bylaws to cease ticketing for speed infractions in 30 km/h school zones on holidays was rejected by the IRPW committee, despite Coun. Shawn Dobson’s insistence the practice is a “cash grab.”

Councillors debated whether or not they should change the rules, but in the end chose not to even study doing so because, as its chairperson Coun. Marty Morantz said, “not every holiday is a school day,” which presented the “potential for confusion.”

Some councillors said changing the rules to make the areas 30 km/h all day every day, 365 days a year would be the better way to go, but no action was taken.

U-Pass exemptions

Students who live outside the transit service area but inside the perimeter may gain the ability to opt out of the universal bus pass (U-Pass) program next fall.

The IRPW committee referred a motion to create an extra exemption for such students to the 2018 budget process.

Councillors do not expect the change to have serious budget implications, as they presume it affects relatively few students.