'There’s barely enough to go around': Winnipeg food banks see summer slump in donations

Local food banks are starting to deal with a summer slump as the weather warms and donation patterns become unpredictable.

Many regular donors tune out of their routines in the summer, leaving non-profits like Winnipeg Harvest and Agape Table short on supplies.

• Canned meats, fish and poultry

• Canned vegetables

• Canned fruit

• Canned soup

• Packages of dry pasta and/or rice

"People get busy, summertime’s here and they’re out and about. So when they’re going out grocery shopping for the camping trips, if they can keep Winnipeg Harvest in mind, that’d be great," said Roger Martel, Harvest’s director of building operations. "A tin for the bin would be awesome."

Dave Feniuk, Agape Table’s general manager, said the group’s Tuesday food bank delivery was a "perfect example" of the need for more summer donations.

"Right now our numbers are 35 families and 68 individuals and there’s barely enough to go around," he said, citing a lack of vegetables, pasta and meats.

When Winnipeg Harvest is in critical need of items, non-profits feel the ripple effects down the line, Feniuk said.

Agape Table also operates as a soup kitchen and offers free breakfasts from Monday to Friday, serving 250 to 300 people per day.

"We’re just open for breakfast from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and we’re seeing those kind of numbers," Feniuk said, noting the non-profit would stay open longer if it had the means.

"We’ll take donations of anything and everything: food, clothing, toiletries. We always have a top 10 list of needs on our website," he said. "It’s as simple as donating peanut butter, so the guests have protein. And it’s a treat."