'Pretty cool' or 'dumb name'? Reactions to Winnipeg's newly named Bell MTS Place arena

It was inevitable.

That seems to be the initial reaction to Tuesday’s news that MTS Centre has been rebranded and will now be known as Bell MTS Place.

“I don’t think anyone who lives in Manitoba or any Canadian doesn’t know the name Bell,” said Mark Chipman, executive chairman of True North Sports and Entertainment. “It’s wonderful to be able to put Alexander Graham Bell’s name on the building.”

There are four years remaining in the existing naming contract True North signed with MTS before the telecom company was bought out by Bell, a $3.9-billion deal that became final two months ago. Chipman said the contract will stay as is.

The signage that bears the current name of the downtown arena, which officially opened November 16, 2004, will come down over the summer and replaced with new signage in time for the 2017-18 NHL and AHL season.

When asked what they thought of the change, people walking near the home of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose didn’t appear too surprised.

“It was only a matter of time,” said Dave Parker.

“I think it’s kinda sad,” said Alexis Johnston. “The name is going to change, but I think people will still call it MTS Centre.”

“It is too bad that it has to change because it’s been known as MTS Centre since the beginning,” said Diane Hildebrand.” People don’t have much choice in the matter, though, so we’ll just have to put up with the new name.”

Twitter users, meanwhile, gave the new name mixed reviews.

The arena hosts over 140 events a year and has received international attention for being a premier venue.

“We’re proud to have our name on a place that’s recognized for delivering one of the best sports and entertainment experiences in Canada for fans,” said George Cope, President and CEO of Bell Canada who was in the city for the announcement made prior to his appearance at a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The arena isn’t the only structure that will don a new moniker. True North’s hockey training facility in Headingley that houses four regulation size rinks and is used by the Jets and Moose will be renamed Bell MTS Iceplex.