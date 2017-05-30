Keeping AIR 1 airborne: Winnipeg police helicopter funding uncertain

Both the future of the Winnipeg police helicopter and a review to test whether it’s worth funding are up in the air.

The province agreed to cover annual operating costs when the city bought the aircraft known as AIR 1 in 2010, which in its first year required $1.2 million to run.

Those costs increased to $1.9 million in 2016, up from $1.8 million in 2015 and much like increases seen in the four years prior.

But in April, when the Progressive Conservative government tabled its budget, it also introduced a “single basket” funding model that changes how the city will receive financial support.

Over a month later, Mayor Brian Bowman still can’t say for certain if that means less money for this year or future years, or if it will be sufficient to keep AIR 1 airborne.

On Tuesday, he told reporters that figuring out what kind of provincial support the city should expect to operate AIR 1 is still “one of the questions that we are waiting to hear from the province on.”

If the city needs to pick up part of the bill, the helicopter’s flight time could be reduced, or it may not be feasible to continue operating at all.

The police service’s annual report released Monday noted 175 instances in 2016 alone that AIR 1 directly helped identify or apprehend a person of interest.

“If it were not for AIR 1, these apprehensions could not occur at the time,” the report said.

At a media availability Monday, police expressed some interest in conducting a detailed cost-benefit analysis.

Before the last provincial election, it seemed as though they wouldn’t have to — the former NDP government had committed to conduct a review. But once the PCs took over, they backed away from that commitment.

Bowman said he’s flown in the helicopter and “seen the benefits of it,” but added, “whether or not that return on investment is a good use of tax dollars” should still be evaluated.

“Is it the best return on investment for the monies that are made available to the Winnipeg Police Service? That’s a question I think should be best answered through an independent review.”

Whether the study is conducted in-house or contracted out is going to be a decision for the police service and police board.