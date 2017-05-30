Winnipeg police make arrest in daylight stabbing homicide
Nearly a week after the downtown stabbing, police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to the case.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police announced an arrest in a homicide case that happened in broad daylight last week.
The 22-year-old victim, Jarso Ano, was found with an upper-body stab wound around 3:15 p.m. last Tuesday. Officers found him outside an apartment block in the 300 block of Kennedy St.
Ano was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
On Monday, police made an arrest in the case.
Dondre Grant, 22, was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in custody.
Most Popular
-
Sections of downtown Halifax roads closing to vehicles for streetscaping project
-
-
Nova Scotia police on man facing charges for killing pedestrian while texting and driving: 'It's unique'
-
‘Implied threats’ towards kids of CBE trustee candidate prompted Twitter shutdown: Students Count
-
Blue Bombers This Week
Tait: Why the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 'feel-good vibe' is legit this year
-
Inside the Perimeter