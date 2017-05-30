Winnipeg police make arrest in daylight stabbing homicide

Winnipeg police announced an arrest in a homicide case that happened in broad daylight last week.

The 22-year-old victim, Jarso Ano, was found with an upper-body stab wound around 3:15 p.m. last Tuesday. Officers found him outside an apartment block in the 300 block of Kennedy St.

Ano was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

On Monday, police made an arrest in the case.