Memory of Candace Derksen lives on in new Winnipeg safe space

The red brick building, a block away from the Law Courts, still needs some maintenance work, but it already feels like home to Wilma Derksen.

Candace House is a new safe space for survivors of violent crime navigating the court system, or families of deceased loved ones on trial. The space will offer a break from daily trials, whether that’s through support services, workshops on how to deal with the media, or a place to sit and watch TV.

“Just a place to take your shoes off for a while,” said Cecilly Hildebrand, executive director of Candace House on Wednesday, after the new location was unveiled at 183 Kennedy St.

The house is part of the legacy of Derksen’s daughter, Candace. The 13-year-old went missing in 1984 and was later found tied-up and dead in a shack.

Her family has just sat through the retrial for accused Mark Grant, who was first found guilty of second-degree murder in Derksen’s death in 2011. His conviction was later overturned, after the Manitoba Court of Appeal – and then the Supreme Court of Canada – ruled that the trial judge erred in not allowing the defence to present evidence linked to another possible suspect.

Through those two trials, there has never been a comfortable place for Derksen, or other families of murdered loved ones, to take a break, huddle together or even close their eyes for a few minutes.

There’s a small family room in the courthouse, but it never felt private to Derksen, who said survivors sometimes have to share a court bathroom with family members of the accused.

Meanwhile, church basements have served as ad hoc support group venues for Derksen and other parents of murdered children.

“I just ached for a place that we could call our own where we would feel safe because it was so important for us to meet,” she said.

While Derksen has been hoping for such a place over the past 30 years, the plans really started moving after Candace House was incorporated in 2014.

The group was able to secure a $40,000 grant from Manitoba Justice and raise funds from private donors. They will launch a fundraising campaign in the coming weeks to help pay for renovations, including redoing the bathroom, installing a kitchen and ensuring the ventilation system can handle smudging ceremonies.

If everything goes to plan, doors will open this fall.

“When we found this place, we knew it was the perfect fit,” said Hildebrand.

Derksen hopes other families and survivors will feel the same way – all while her daughter’s memory lives on.

“It’s kind of in keeping with (Candace's) love of people,” she said. “She was all about justice, all about helping anybody.”

