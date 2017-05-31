Curious about KURIOS? Cirque du Soleil returns to its roots with big top show in Winnipeg

Cirque du Soleil is harkening back to its roots for its latest Winnipeg show, preparing to awe audiences under a blue-and-yellow big top.

The ambitious spectacle KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities premieres Friday at Kenaston Blvd. and Sterling Lyon Pkwy.

"Before we had our permanent shows in Las Vegas, before we started doing arena shows, all of our shows were only big top shows," said publicist Jeff Lovani.

"This is much more intimate. We seat about 2,600 people inside the big top and this is really the roots of Cirque du Soleil."

Now about 33 years old, the Montreal entertainment company has earned global fame for its brand of eccentric acrobatics, costuming and high-flying showmanship.

In KURIOS, audiences can expect more world-class gymnastics, plus contortion moves, hand balancing, rola bola teeter-tottering, Acro Net trampoline bouncing and aerial strap routines.

Two of the aerialists, Marat Dashempilov from Siberia and Vitali Tomanov from Russia, offered a preview Wednesday of what’s to come, seesawing from straps while barely breaking a sweat.

It took both athletes more than 10 years of circus training to earn their first year-long Cirque contracts, which they’re undertaking now.

"It’s my dream. I was very young and I asked for my dad, 'Why (aren’t) people flying?'" said Dashempilov, 28. "He said, 'It is impossible.' But now I am flying, so it’s possible... dream come true."

Tomanov, 36, said he performs "for the people, for the peoples’ smiles." Getting to tour the world is an added perk—that’s in between doing cardio before each show and strength-training for an hour or two afterward.

"It’s long work, we have to maintain ourselves. It’s fun for the people who see it, but sometimes (they) don’t know how much is involved to do this," he said, adding he doesn't find dieting necessary. "We don’t care about food just because we burn it out so quick."