Ritchot mayor who resigned amid bullying allegations plans to run again in byelection

A rural Manitoba mayor who resigned last month after alleging fellow councillors were name-calling and bullying plans to run again for her former job.

Jackie Hunt and two former councillors—Jeannot Robert and Ron Mamchuk—quit their posts in the municipality of Ritchot, Man. in late April.

With only two councillors remaining, the province was forced to dissolve Ritchot’s council in May because it couldn’t make quorum. A byelection replacing all five seats is scheduled for July 19.

Hunt told Steinbach Online she plans to run for mayor again. (She did not return Metro’s requests for comment Wednesday). Nominations open June 9.

"I wasn't happy with the direction that council was heading," Hunt said. "And really because there was no mechanism to try and address some of those issues internally I felt that I needed to remove myself from that position in an effort to try and address those issues on a more provincial level."

Ron Bouvier, an administrator appointed by the province to oversee the Ritchot by-election, said there haven’t been any new mechanisms added to ensure respectful workplace environments in municipalities yet.

Still, he said the next elected council in Ritchot could take some matters into their own hands, outside of the provincially-mandated Municipal Act.

"Councils have got the procedure bylaw and I guess they could come up with some innovative means of doing something without removing the rights of the elected official," he said.

In his 50 years working with municipalities, Bouvier, 69, said he’s only seen one other council unable to make quorum, which happened after multiple resignations in the RM of Piney in 2002.

For decades, he’s provided training to newly elected municipal officials, reviewing legislation, how to conduct council meetings and what’s considered conflict of interest.

Bouvier's advice to Ritchot’s next council boiled down to a single word: respect.

He urged councillors to discuss the issues and not each other.

"I think it’s important that if there’s an issue at hand, discuss it fully (and) vote on it. But there should be respect among members and generally that’s what happens," Bouvier said. "Like any board, sometimes it does get heated up a little bit. But they can take a recess and back off."