Meow-a-choo! Winnipeg Humane Society waives adoption fees for cats fighting colds

The cat came back – with one heck of a cold – and now the Winnipeg Humane Society is trying to adopt him out.

In an effort to create more space in the overburdened shelter, the society is waiving adoption fees for all kitties suffering from an upper respiratory infection (URI), which shows symptoms similar to a human cold.

The 142 felines who were either exposed to or are currently fighting a URI must be housed separately from the other cats. But because the shelter is over capacity, there is a greater risk that these cats will be euthanized if not adopted out.

“Our community has asked us to do everything we can to improve the live outcomes for cats. We have implemented new strategies that are making a significant difference, but now urgently need people to adopt these cats immediately,” says WHS CEO Javier Schwersensky in a press release.

Most of these cats will never show cold symptoms again. However, those that can't seem to kick their URI can be brought back to the humane society for another health check.

Otherwise, those currently fighting a feline flu can be cured through home remedies or medication. All cats have had their vaccines, been sprayed or neutered and have a tattoo ID.