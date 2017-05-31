Winnipegger who witnessed crash involving cyclist penning letter for change

While driving to work Wednesday morning, Winnipegger Kevin Harlow watched a horrible car wreck unfold, and said he was “thrust headlong” into an issue he’s followed closely—namely, a slow build out of protected cycling infrastructure.

Now, after helping pull a critically injured cyclist out from under a vehicle, he’s writing a letter to a city councillor with hopes his experience is enlightening and can help “move the needle” on safety upgrades.

The crash

Harlow was travelling eastbound on Fermor Avenue and stopped at the St. Mary’s Road intersection right before the crash happened at around 7:15 a.m.

His best guess, since everything happened quickly, is that one vehicle was travelling southbound on St. Mary’s when it “basically T-boned” another.

“Maybe not exactly, but it was a side-on collision.”

As soon as it happened, Harlow snapped into action.

“I jump out of the car, run over, at that point I didn’t even know there was a cyclist involved,” he said. “I ran over to check on the driver, and just when I got there I saw someone laying on the ground… initially I thought someone was partially thrown from the vehicle.”

He and other passersby worked together to roll the vehicle off of the woman, who was trapped and unresponsive.

“We all kind of pushed and worked at it and got the car tipped slightly… somebody else got a newspaper box and stuck it under the rear tire.”

At that point, Harlow noticed the helmet someone else had removed from the trapped woman.

“It took a big hit,” he said. “I used to manage a bike shop, I know what a helmet looks like when it’s dropped… the helmet took a serious hit.”

At the moment, he said all he could think was “help this person out, get them taken care of.”

The aftermath

After he’d left the crash site, Harlow said he thought back to the debate he’d witnessed a day earlier.

“Yesterday I’m on Twitter going ‘Yup, absolutely,’” he said, adding he agreed with a cadre of cycling advocates calling for a bike grid on the social media site. “Then this morning all of a sudden I’m on my way to work and I’m thrust headlong into the middle of it.”

Much of the hoopla Tuesday stemmed from comments made by the city’s chairperson of Infrastructure and Public Works, Coun. Marty Morantz, who cited John Forester as an expert while taking no action on an innovative plan to fast-track a protected grid of bike lanes downtown.

Forester, who famously championed “vehicular cycling,” was of the opinion that bikes should claim road space just as cars do—that doing so would protect cyclists, and, with proper education, reduce accidents more than separated bike lanes.

Despite having supported a 20-year pedestrian and cycling strategy that calls for separated lanes rather than vehicular cycling, Morantz said he doesn’t think, “any debate is ever settled.”

Familiar with Forester's paradigm, Harlow said it's outdated and not worth adding to the conversation today, in a world that has seen cities like Amsterdam and Copenhagen inspire a new age of mode-blending that protects vulnerable users.

"This notion of sharing the road dates back quite a ways, maybe once upon a time cars weren't terribly safe and bikes, well bikes still aren't," he said. "Cars have gotten infinitely safer since that notion came into being... it's just not a fair fight for cyclists, the cyclists loses every time."

Harlow said he agreed with one tweet that invited Morantz on a cycling tour of Winnipeg’s existing bike lanes, believing it would be illustrative of the real challenges cyclists face in the city.

“But you know, as much as I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, I wish Coun. Morantz could have been there today,” Harlow said after leaving the scene of the accident. “It’s been something I’ve seen as an issue and had concern about for a long time, but it changes your perspective a bit when you’re right there, dealing with the aftermath.”

Since he was there, he’s writing a letter, and said that will have to do.

He doesn’t want an example made of the collision he witnessed, calling it “very much a freak accident," but in his opinion, protected infrastructure may have made a difference.

"If you're in the middle of the roadway, your chances of being caught up in an accident like this are much higher," he said.

“In fairness, at the meeting yesterday, everybody could have looked at each other and agreed, ‘Yup, we need protected bike lanes everywhere,’ and it would not have changed what happened... But I don’t know… I had this women’s blood on my hands this morning."

Harlow said he respects significant upgrades to active transportation infrastructure takes time, but now more than ever, he feels “it’s one of those things where the pressure needs to be put on the right people.”