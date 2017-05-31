Winnipeg man says he hasn't seen a dime from sale of house without him knowing

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man says a house he lived in as a foster child and which he partly owned as an adult was sold without his knowledge and he's had a hard time getting his share of the cash.

David Sinclair, who is 55, says he lived on and off in the North End home for 25 years and was made co-owner along with a man named Robert Leclair.

Two years ago, Sinclair went to pay his taxes and discovered the house was no longer his.

He was shown documents that indicated his name had been taken off the land title.

Leclair pleaded guilty earlier this month to what a judge called a sophisticated fraud to get money he wasn't entitled to.

Sinclair says he hasn't seen a dime from the house sale, although a provincial spokesperson told CTV Winnipeg he could try filing a claiming with Manitoba's registrar-general for compensation.

Sinclair says he was "totally blown away" when he saw the land-title documents with a signature that wasn't his.

On top of it all, he says, the property was appraised at almost $100,000 in 2015, but the house was sold for $42,000.

"How do you do that? You gave away a house," said Sinclair.

Court heard that Leclair and a man who impersonated Sinclair went to a lawyer's office. The property was later sold to a buyer in good faith.

Leclair was given a 12-month conditional jail sentence to be served in the community. He is also under a curfew and has been ordered to pay Sinclair $21,000.

Sinclair said he's tired of fighting.

"I feel like I'm not going to make it," he said. "Hopefully I can get this resolved. I need to get this resolved."

Manitoba requires all transfers of land to be witnessed by a lawyer, who has a duty to take reasonable steps to verify the identity of the person signing the transfer.