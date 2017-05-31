Winnipeg man will fight to get 'ASIMIL8' plate back

A Winnipeg man who lost his novelty license plate is hoping that, unlike “the Borg,” resistance is not futile when challenging Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI).

At the end of April, Nick Troller—an avid Star Trek fan—had to surrender his custom Trekky license plate that read “ASIMIL8” to the public insurer because it was deemed offensive.

To Troller, the word on the plate is a partial quote from the popular sci-fi series Star Trek: The Next Generation.

It comes from one of just a few phrases repeated by an alien drone group known as “the Borg,” whose sole purpose as a recurring antagonist is to assimilate other alien species.

“We are the Borg,” they would say. “Your biological and technological distinctiveness will be added to our own.

“You will be assimilated; resistance is futile.”

MPI sent a letter to Troller on April 27, informing him that the plate “is considered offensive,” and asked him to surrender the plate. Although the letter he recieved did not indicate why the plate was considered offensive, or by whom, Indigenous voices echoed MPI's concerns at the time.

Ry Moran, from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, insisted the word “assimilate” is too offensive to be on a licence plate.

“For basically the entirety of this country’s history, Indigenous peoples have been forcibly assimilated through really extremely destructive means and ways,” he said.

“Words like that, meant or not, have an actual impact on many people.”

Now, Troller’s working with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF)—a group also representing a Nova Scotia man who recently lost his custom “Grabher” license plate—in order to get MPI to return the plate.

In a letter JCCF sent to MPI, the group calls MPI’s decision “improper, unreasonable and capricious,” while explaining it violates Troller’s right to freedom of expression.

Troller’s lawer, Jay Cameron, said MPI’s actions in handling the ASIMIL8 plate matter were “unjustifiable in Canada’s free society.”

He’s requesting that MPI reinstate the plate or provide JCFF with a written commitment to do so by June 9, otherwise, he said Troller will “have no choice but to take further legal steps to assert his legal rights.”

MPI has been asked to comment.

One of the company's brochures on personalized license plates details the rules surrounding the vanity accessories.

They can have up to seven characters total, consisting of a combination of letters, numbers, hyphens or spaces.

They can not have any "profane, sexually suggestive, racial or alcohol/drug related words, pharses or innuendoes that may be considered offensive or suggestive, or political messages of any description, in any language."

Based on that description, "ASIMIL8" could be considered offensive by Indigenous people, and it could be seen as political.