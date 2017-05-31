Winnipeg police charge impaired driver involved in collision

A 30-year-old man is in custody after causing a serious crash Tuesday night that sent a senior driver to the hospital and resulted in traffic snarls Wednesday morning.

In Winnipeg's west end around 10:30 p.m., Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Toronto Street and Ellice Avenue.

According to a prepared statement, the vehicle "fled, and almost immediately collided with another vehicle."

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his sixties, was then rushed to the hospital in unstable condition for injuries sustained in the crash; he has since been upgraded to stable.

Meanwhile, the driver who attempted to evade police exited his wrecked car and tried to run away on foot.

Police say he was arrested "a short time later."

The 30-year-old in custody faces charges of driving impaired causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failture to stop at the scene of an accident in which he caused bodily harm.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has taken over the case as a result of the WPS officer's direct involvement in the incident. That group is asking any witnesses to contact them at 1-844-667-6060.

Cyclist struck

On Wednesday morning, another crash involved two motor vehicles and one cyclist at the intersection of Fermor Avenue and St. Mary's Road.

Police released few details on that incident, but did say "as a result of the collision" between the two vehicles, "one of the vehicles struck a cyclist on the roadway."

The driver of one of the two vehicles was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while the cyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.