Winnipeg refuge for victims going through court process named for murdered teen

WINNIPEG — Victims of crime and their families in Winnipeg will soon have a refuge while going through the court process.

Candace House is a short walk from the city's courthouse.

Wilma Derksen has been working on the project for 33 years in honour of her daughter Candace.

The 13-year-old Winnipeg girl disappeared on her way home from school in Nov. 1984, and her body was found six weeks later in a shed.

Derksen says she was inspired to create the refuge for families after going through the court process herself.

She says Candace House will offer a place for victims to speak with each other, lie down during long breaks and unwind.

Derksen says families attending court hearings and trials don't have a private place to go in the current courthouse.

"We felt like refugees within the city," she said. "We need that first safe door, that entry into that world of law that we have been thrust into."

The second trial of the man accused of second-degree murder in Candace's death wrapped up earlier this month. The judge has yet to rule on the fate of Mark Edward Grant.

Candace House executive director Cecilly Hildebrand said construction and design on the space are already underway. The plan is to open this fall but they still need to raise more money.

The facility will be able to accommodate up to three families based on referrals. Candace House will also offer holistic and culturally relevant resources and information to victims. It will also be a place for victims to meet others going through similar situations.

"It's important for victims to be able to share their stories with each other and offer emotional support," Hildebrand said.

Details of a capital campaign for Candace House will be announced in the coming days, she said.