Pressured to send nude photos? Advocates suggest naked mole rat pics instead

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Centre for Child Protection has some advice for boys who are asked to send a nude photo to someone — send a meme of a naked mole rat instead.

The centre has launched a campaign centred around the unsightly creature aimed at giving boys an easy way out of a potential sextortion situation, where a youth shares a sexual image of themselves and is then extorted for money.

The Winnipeg-based centre, which operates Canada's tipline to report online crimes against children, says there has been a huge increase in online sextortion cases involving teenage boys.

Executive director Lianna McDonald says previous campaigns focused on educating girls about the dangers of sending naked pictures of themselves.

But McDonald says typical fear-based messages tend not to be effective with teenage boys, so they opted for a humourous campaign instead.

McDonald says sending a mole rat picture is also a way for teens to diffuse a tense situation when someone is pressuring them for naked pictures.