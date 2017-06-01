Pride30: LGBTQ volunteer a ray of sunshine for wannabe drag queens

While Bobbi Hudon proudly dresses up in drag as Pharaoh Moans, he also helps provide a safe space for others to feel just as comfortable wearing what they want.

As the volunteer co-ordinator with Like That, a program run through Sunshine House where members can explore gender identity and sexuality, Hudon facilitates workshops and events such as the drag taco sale and drag bingos. He has been there since the program’s inception two and a half years ago.

Hudon said one of his favourite memories from Like That is a humble one. There’s a donation-based clothing room in Sunshine House where participants can take clothes they need or offer clothes they don’t want anymore.

“One of my favourite moments there was when someone decided to explore their gender identity by wearing clothing of the opposite gender,” said Hudon. “And they were able to do that at Sunshine House for the very first time in their life because their home life didn’t necessarily support that exploration. That was a beautiful moment.”

Hudon added that some people at Like That use drag as a way to explore their gender identity, while others just like to perform as a drag artist.

“I use it as a service not always to represent the opposite gender or to represent my own gender, I use it to kind of meet in the middle,” he said. “I love androgyny, and I think what’s most important about drag is that it’s an expression of one’s liberated self.”

What’s your favourite Pride moment?

I have to say that there are so many things going on in this Pride that have become my favourite Pride moments ever. There’s something very special about the way we are approaching Pride this year with the resurgence theme and I really think the Two-Spirited Pow Wow was of the most magical moments of my personal Pride all together.

Why was Pride important 30 years ago?

Pride was important 30 years ago because that was the moment where people in the gay community stood their ground and shifted a lot of energy towards being proud of being queer. Beforehand there was so much shame and so much confusion and finally we had as a collective fought back in a sense and we owned our own sexualities.

Why is Pride important today?