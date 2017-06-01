'Stop delaying': Manitoba misses poverty reduction strategy deadline

Under the Poverty Reduction Strategy Act, the province of Manitoba was required to update its long-term strategy to pull impoverished Manitobans above the poverty line by May 2017.

But at the stroke of midnight Wednesday, as May turned to June, no such plan had been released–so advocacy group Make Poverty History Manitoba (MPHM) is demanding action, saying they "can't let time to continue to pass without a strategy in place."

"They were obliged under the act to release an update of the poverty reduction plan within five years, that deadline has now passed," said Josh Brandon, MPHM chairperson. "So we're calling on the government to stop delaying and conduct consultations as soon as possible."

Brandon said he was hopeful a little over a year ago when Premier Brian Pallister and the Progressive Conservatives were voted into government, as "he recognized during that election campaign (poverty) is a top issue for all Manitobans."

"He tried to promote himself as somebody who would care about poverty," Brandon said. "But the fact we are over a year now into his mandate and still haven't started community consultations on a poverty reduction plan shows that it's not the concern he promoted."

What has emerged as a priority for Pallister, he said, seems to be cutting.

"We've seen a lot of funding for programs has been put on hold, taking us in the opposite direction," said Brandon.

While he agrees "fiscal responsibility is important," he feels the government's books "should not be balanced on the backs of the poor."

"When we see cuts to social programs, when we see the government fail to commit to investing in new supports, that's what it's doing–it's putting the most vulnerable Manitobans at risk," he said.

To put it in terms he feels may resonate with this government, Brandon listed the ways deferring investments in poverty reduction can add up.

He said the province may save now, but is setting itself up to be paying the price for future generations in areas like subsidized housing, healthcare, justice, and child family services.

"We're already spending half a billion dollars a year to keep children in care, and we know one of the major contributions to that is poverty," Brandon explained. "Until we get a handle on the basic social deficit we have in Manitoba, tackling the fiscal deficit will be even harder."

MPHM estimates there are more than 146,000 Manitobans living below the poverty line.

To help them, a plan is needed, and to make the plan, public consultation and engagement is key, Brandon said.

A community-based plan endorsed by MPHM and more than 100 organizations with direct frontline experience working to end poverty "represents a way forward" for the province to use as a template, Brandon added, and he hopes that happens.

As well, on Thursday, MPHM released further recommendations on how the government could begin engaging stakeholders.

"We don't have to start from scratch," he said. "We would love to hear from the Minister of Families, Scott Fielding, about what the plan will be for developing a poverty reduction strategy, then the community needs to start seeing action."