Raunchy rodents earn international spotlight for Winnipeg-born sextortion campaign

Rodents have never looked so raunchy.

Thanks to a humourous campaign launched by the Winnipeg-based Canadian Centre for Child Protection last week, memes of naked mole rats are earning international attention in a fight to stop sextortion.

"Simply put, sextortion is blackmail," the campaign website, dontgetsextorted.com, explains. "It’s when someone threatens to send a sexual image or video of you to other people if you don’t pay them or provide more sexual content."

Rather than send naked pictures to suitors, the campaign encourages teen boys to send naked mole rats instead.

The campaign has been mentioned by The New Yorker and Cosmopolitan this week, as well as various police forces across Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

"We’re surprised. We knew based on the fact that it’s hard to ignore the naked mole rat and what it potentially implies, we felt the humour might generate some attention," said Signy Arnason, the centre’s associate executive director.

She hopes using humour to spotlight a disturbing trend spurs conversations among parents and teens.

The centre usually focuses its campaigns on girls, who are traditionally targets for sextortion, but saw the need to include boys as sextortion reports among them spiked, Arnason said.

"Where you might traditionally see 10 to 15 per cent of boys relating to child sexual abuse and exploitation, in this area with teenage boys, the number jumps to about 30 per cent," Arnason said, adding the centre has seen "about 65 reports relating to this over the last few years."

"The reason that’s significant is less about how big a number that is. It’s more about the fact that when kids are coming in to contact us about this, they’re humiliated and they’re desperate to find a way out," she said.