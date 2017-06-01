Pride30: Trans activist sharing LGBTTQ stories in zine

Janis Maudlin has been hearing stories from people in the LGBTTQ community in regards to their interactions with police. And not all of them jibe with a recent Pride Winnipeg survey.

The 24-year-old, who identifies as a trans queer person, said she felt Pride minimized some community members' negative experiences with police. She’s compiling those stories into a zine, and plans to hand it out at this year’s festival.

“I felt that Pride (Winnipeg) shared the results of the survey on policing in ways that erased or tried to amalgamate people’s negative experiences with police,” she said.

A survey of more than 600 Pride Winnipeg members revealed that 62 per cent of respondents thought it was okay for police to march in Pride in regular or pink uniforms. Almost a third didn’t want police marching in the parade.

“It is very important to me that these stories are shared and not brushed under the rug,” said Maudlin.

Pride Winnipeg ultimately decided to allow police to participate in this year’s parade, but not in uniform.

Maudlin also organizes a queer program at a local community bike shop, the Wrench, teaching women and trans people how to repair bicycles.

It runs from 2-5 p.m. on Sundays. Maudlin said there will be a tent set up at Pride.

Favourite Pride moment?

I was in Toronto during Pride last year, and was so inspired and excited by the size and range of the trans march that took place there. Definitely my favourite moment though, was when Black Lives Matter Toronto shut down the Pride Parade to bring their demands forward. As the entire march sat down on the ground to wait for the Pride director’s decision, I witnessed so much solidarity and community throughout the streets.

Why was Pride important 30 years ago?

Thirty years ago, queers faced a really explicit violence that demanded resistance. That’s what Pride was back then: a resistance movement. People’s lives and safety were threatened, making resistance to those threats necessary for survival. This resistance took the form of riots, and Pride Marches, as folks demanded their right to live free from violence at the hands of the police and the laws that they enforced.

Why is Pride important today?

I think Pride is important today as a celebration of the queer resilience and resistance to police and state violence that brought us to where we are right now.

We have an incredible history that is so inspiring and worth celebrating!