Winnipeg councillor urges soccer net safety audit following Ontario teen's death

After a recent accident involving a soccer net killed an Ontario teen, one Winnipeg city councillor immediately thought about the safety of his own city’s many pitches.

In the fatal tragedy last week, Winnipeg-born Garrett Mills, 15, was struck in the head and killed by the crossbar of an unanchored soccer net in Napanee, Ont.

Coun. Russ Wyatt said he soon after inquired with the public works department about preventing similar tragedies in Winnipeg. While some action has already been taken, he still has some concerns.

Although city maintenance crews had already begun reviewing fields they look after to make sure the nets were safe, as they regularly do whenever they mow, the city doesn’t maintain all of the 530 pitches in the city—some are managed and maintained by community clubs.

Wyatt said he was told the portable nets at clubs move more frequently, so are more likely to be of concern.

The city has already communicated to clubs the need to ensure nets are anchored, but Wyatt thinks there’s an opportunity to inject some consistency into this one aspect of soccer pitch management.

“My concern is that this isn’t just a communication piece, there needs to be a safety audit done, making sure these things are properly installed either by volunteers who are properly trained or city staff who would do checks,” Wyatt said. “We need to have one system to ensure that safety.”

He’s asked senior staff to ensure all city and club run sites are checked for safety, and plans on asking for an update at the next protection, community services and parks committee meeting.