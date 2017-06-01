'Canadians are desperate for reconciliation': Winnipeggers reflect on second anniversary of truth and reconciliation report

Friday marks the second anniversary of the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report, which spurred Indigenization among many Winnipeg institutions.

From Mayor Brian Bowman declaring 2016 as a year of reconciliation, to the University of Winnipeg introducing an Indigenous course requirement, local developments have shown the city is stepping up in terms of reconciliation, said Damon Johnston, president of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg.

"What we’re seeing from the city is in some cases better leadership than things we’re seeing from the federal government or the provincial government," he said. "So I think that, in and of itself, sends a message to those other governments and gives them a wake-up call to maybe get some more action out of them."

Implementing the 94 calls to action presented in the TRC report isn’t rocket science, but will require "uncomfortable conversations" to get everyone on board, Johnston said.

"None of this stuff is really that complex. What gets in the way is our willingness to go where we need to go and (finding) agreement," he said.

Kevin Lamoureux, U of W’s associate vice president of Indigenous affairs, hopes the school’s commitment to Indigenizing will have ripple effects in the broader community. The Indigenous course requirement is only a small piece of the puzzle, he said.

"The most difficult challenge I get from our students is the question of 'Why didn’t I learn this any sooner?' I think that Canadians are desperate for reconciliation," Lamoureux said.

"Now that we’re able to frame a lot of the realities that we had grown up with—in terms of the impacts of colonization and residential schools—and can chart a path forward given the calls to action, I think that Winnipeggers and Canadians in general are eager to participate (in reconciliation) … They want to see change."

Winnipegger Helene Vosters, who Metro first spoke with in March, is marking the TRC report’s second anniversary by continuing to sew the calls to action onto Canadian flags.

She’ll be living in Toronto this summer where she plans to introduce the project to new sewing circles.