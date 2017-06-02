Family of injured cyclist hopes to thank witnesses who rushed to her aid

The family of a 59-year-old cyclist in a dangerous crash Wednesday is taking to social media to find and thank the witnesses who helped the woman survive.

Janice Naccarato was biking to work Wednesday morning when she was hit by a car at the intersection of St. Mary's Road and Fermor Avenue around 7:15 a.m.

Eight to 10 witnesses at the scene rushed over to lift the vehicle off Naccarato, using a newspaper box and tipping the car to roll her to safety.

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Kevin Harlow, one of the witnesses, detailed the aftermath of the collision to Metro on Wednesday. He's writing a letter to Coun. Marty Morantz, the city’s chairperson of infrastructure and public works, pushing for safer cycling infrastructure.

Naccarato's son, Jayce, took to Facebook Thursday to try and find the bystanders who jumped to action to help his mom.

He said Friday he's been in contact with "90 percent of the bystanders and helpers at the scene," after his initial post garnered more than 4,000 shares.

"I gave them my utmost thanks for being good people and thoughtlessly going out of their way to save my mom," he posted on Facebook.

As for the rest, "we'd like to contact them personally. Without your help, our mother wouldn't be alive," he said.