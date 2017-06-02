Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, June 2-4

Local makers make mark

Quit scrolling online and check out some local Etsy makers in person, instead. Etsy Sellers of Manitoba is hosting a market of 40 local artisans Saturday at Via Rail’s Union Station Building between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Nighttime market in the Exchange

Dubbed as one part farmers’ market, one part maker pop-up and one part “design exhibition” there will surely be a mix of stuff worth checking out at the Alleyways Market in the Exchange. After that post-work beer on Friday, stroll through the neighbourhood between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. If you miss this event to go to the lake this weekend – no worries. There will be three other similar events this summer.

Pride Parade

Pride Winnipeg’s 30th anniversary festivities will reach their annual apex with the colourful parade on Sunday. Grab your lawn chair, sequined boa and rainbow-coloured water gun and head downtown for the party at 11 a.m. The route will start at Memorial Park across from the Manitoba legislature and snake through Portage and Main, ending at The Forks.

Explore bike trails

If the warm, sunny weather holds up on Sunday, it could be a beautiful day for trail cycling. Bike Winnipeg is hosting a tour of 16 km of trails in Assiniboia, starting on the Sturgeon Creek Trail, cruising through the new pathways beneath Ness Avenue and passing through the Yellow Ribbon trail and Living Prairie Museum. The trek finishes with a ride through Assiniboine Park. It’s a leisurely ride that should take about two hours, but there’s the option to chop the trip in half. The trip starts at 1 p.m. Sunday.

