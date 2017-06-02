News / Winnipeg

Foul play ruled out in massive fire at southern Manitoba college dormitory

OTTERBURNE, Man. — Fire has extensively damaged a large college dormitory south of Winnipeg.

The building at Providence University College in Otterburne was undergoing exterior renovations when flames tore through the structure late Thursday afternoon.

No one was hurt.

RCMP say only one student was being housed in the dormitory at the time, but that person is currently out of the province.

Foul play is not suspected.

The fire commissioner's office is investigating. (CTV Winnipeg)

