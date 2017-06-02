Hot, dry and windy: Manitoba cancels burning permits due to wildfire risk

WINNIPEG — Burning permits have been cancelled in central and eastern Manitoba due to hot, dry and windy conditions that have increased the risk of wildfires.

The provincial is reminding people to be extremely cautious when pursuing outdoor activities.

Users of all-terrain vehicles should stay on developed trails, stop frequently to remove any debris from engines and the exhaust.

They should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1 and Nov. 15.